Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has announced new CBSE Affiliation Bye-laws. The new CBSE affiliation norms or rules have been completely revamped to ensure speed, transparency, hassle-free procedures and ease of doing business with the CBSE, Javadekar said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Javadekar has said that the new byelaws herald a major shift from the highly complex procedures followed earlier to a simplified system based on preventing duplication of processes. One of the major changes in this process is that schools will now be required to submit just two documents at the time of applying for affiliation. Currently, schools need to submit 12 to 14 documents.

Another big change is that instead of schools being vetted by the head of district education administration for aspects such as building safety, sanitation and land ownership, the schools will now have to submit a self-affidavit, where the school itself will certify its adherence to fee and infrastructure norms, among others.

Currently, 20,783 schools are affiliated with the CBSE, which are required to fulfil several conditions as prescribed in the Board’s Affiliation Bye-Laws. The Affiliation Bye-Laws that are currently in position were first made in 1988 and were last modified in 2012.

The entire release and list of changes can be found at this direct link.