Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the exam date and venue details for candidates who are scheduled to give the Group D level 1 exam after October 29th today, October 19th. The details were scheduled to be released yesterday i.e. October 18th, but were postponed for today.

RRB has been conducting Group D level 1 exam since September 17th. The first batch of exam details were released on September 7th for candidates scheduled from September 17th to October 16. After multiple postponements, RRB released second batch of schedule on October 5th for candidates scheduled until October 26th.

Here is how to check RRB Group D level 1 exam details:

Click on this direct link to access Candidate log-in page for Group D exam. Enter the Registration number and date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and the captcha code and click on ‘Login’ button. The exam details, when released, will be displayed. SC/ST candidates can also download their free train pass to reach the exam venue from the page.

The admit card for the exam will be available approximately 4 days prior to the scheduled date in most cases. However, it has been noted that for some exams RRB has released the admit cards around a week before the exam.

The RRB had released the notification for the Group C and Group D recruitment for around 90 thousand vacancies in February. Around 45 lakh candidates had applied for the Group C positions. The first level exam for Group C was conducted in the month of August and September. Around 2 crore candidates have applied for the Group D exam.