Intelligence Bureau, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, released 1054 vacancies for Security Assistants on Friday, October 19th. Candidates must be at least 10th class pass to be eligible to apply for these positions. The application process started from today, October 20th, at ncs.gov.in. The last day to apply for the IB positions is November 10th.

The candidates apart from having the minimum educational qualification also should be well-versed with at least one of the local languages. The notification lists 34 cities where the positions are open and local languages in those cities. Candidates can check the notification for the local language details.

The candidates have to go through three stages of recruitment process. Tier-I will be a 100-mark 2-hour objective type exams testing candidates on General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical/Analytical Ability, and English Language.

Candidates who clear this phase will qualify for Tier-II which will include descriptive test involving translation of local language/dialect to English. Tier II will be qualifying in nature. Tier II will also include spoken ability but will be clubbed with the tier III exam which will include interview/personality test.

The candidates who wish to apply for the position need to register first at the ncs.gov.in. After the registration, they can apply against the above vacancy. The candidates can access the official notification for detailed breakdown of vacancies by cities and reservation, desired languages, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, application process among others in this link.