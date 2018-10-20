Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam date and venue details for candidates scheduled to give the Group D level 1 exam until December 17th, 2018. Today, after multiple postponements, the Board released the third batch of exam date and venue details. Candidates can check the exam schedules and venue by logging in to the RRB website.

RRB has been conducting Group D level 1 exam since September 17th. The first batch of exam details were released on September 7th and the second batch was released on October 5th. The first two batches detailed the candidates who were scheduled to give the exam until October 26th. Today’s batch will give details for candidates scheduled from October 29th till December 17th.

The admit card for the exam will be available in the same page at least four days prior to the scheduled date. Candidates from the SC/ST category can also download their free train pass from the same page.

Here is how to check RRB Group D level 1 exam details:

Click on this direct link to access Candidate log-in page for Group D exam. Enter the Registration number and date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and the captcha code and click on ‘Login’ button. The exam details, if released, will be displayed. SC/ST candidates can also download their free train pass to reach the exam venue from the page.

The RRB had released the notification for the Group D exam for more than 60 thousand vacancies in February along with around 25 thousand Group C vacancies. The Group C stage 1 exams were conducted in the month of August and September in which around 45 lakh candidates had appeared. In the Group D level 1 exam, around 2 crore candidates are expected to appear.