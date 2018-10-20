India’s highest Tricolour unfurled at Haj House in Mumbai

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi unfurled India’s highest tricolour on the terrace of the majestic Haj House in Mumbai.

The national flag measures 20 feet by 30 feet and stands 350 feet above ground level.

The flag rests atop a 20-metre high mast on top of the iconic building near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in South Mumbai.

This Tricolour is made of non-fading polyester and manufactured by The Flag Company.

Amitabh Bachchan to pay off Rs.55mn loan of over 850 farmers from UP

Bollywood biggie Amitabh Bachchan has said that he will pay off the loans of over 850 farmers from Uttar Pradesh.

Their loans amount to more than Rs.55 million worth and will be taken care of by the veteran actor who hails from the state.

Piyush Goyal to receive Carnot Prize for rural electrification effort

Union Minister Piyush Goyal will receive the prestigious Carnot Prize from the Ivy League University of Pennsylvania.

He will receive the honour for his work on rural electrification while he held the power and renewable energy portfolios.

The Carnot Prize is given “for distinguished contributions to energy policy”.

Sajjan Jindal elected treasurer of World Steel Association

JSW Steel CMD Sajjan Jindal has been elected the Treasurer of the World Steel Association.

In addition, the association also appointed Tata Steel MD TV Narendran and ArcelorMittal Chief LN Mittal as members.

Europe, Japan send spacecraft on 7-year journey to planet Mercury

The European and Japanese space agencies have launched a spacecraft on a mission to Mercury.

The Ariane 5 rocket carries the BepiColombo spacecraft, which itself houses two probes set for the first planet from the Sun.

BepiColombo is an unmanned spacecraft and was sent into orbit from French Guiana on its way to a seven-year journey to Mercury.

AG600, China-built and world’s largest seaplane, completes maiden flight test

China has successfully carried out the first take-off and landing tests of the indigenously designed and built amphibious aircraft AG600, touted as the world’s largest.

The aircraft is developed and built by the state-owned aircraft firm Aviation Industry Corporation of China.

The aircraft – code-named Kunlong – is powered by four domestically-built turboprop engines and has a range of 12 hours.

It will be mainly used for maritime rescue, fighting forest fires and marine monitoring.

