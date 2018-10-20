American multi-national corporation Apple Inc is back with another big event this year. Following the launch of its latest iPhone series phones along with the Apple smart watch, the Cupertino-based company has announced that it will hold a product announcement on October 30 in the New York borough of Brooklyn. The expectation is that new iPads and Mac computers may be launched; however, the company has stayed mum on that.

Apple has updated its website about the details on the upcoming event. And it has also sent invitation to media which have been reported by NDTV Gadgets. The invitation reads, “There’s more in the making,” without specifying what would be introduced. The technology giant is reportedly planning the biggest revamp to the iPad Pro since it first went on sale in 2015, as well as a low-cost MacBook laptop and a new Mac mini desktop, the report adds, citing Bloomberg.

The event will be live-streamed as expected and it is interesting to note that this will be the second Apple product launch outside of California this year. In March, the company announced new education software and an update to the entry-level iPad at a Chicago-area high school. About the location, the October launch will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. The launch will kick off at 10 a.m. (EDT).

There have been quite a few rumours about the new iPads, but what is known so far is that the new products will inherit features from the latest iPhones, bringing Face ID and a nearly all-screen look to the company’s tablets for the first time. Apple is planning new iPad Pros in two screen sizes that will both use facial recognition for unlocking, rather than a Home button with a fingerprint sensor.

Notably, this will be second event in span of just around two months, and as expected, all eyes will on what Apple has to offer this time on October 30th. In related news, OnePlus, which was scheduled to launch its flagship upgrade in New York on October 30th, has rescheduled its launch event to avoid clashing with Apple’s product launch.