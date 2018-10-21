Xiaomi’s upcoming phone in China is touted to be a path breaking device. The soon-to-be-launched Mi Mix 3 is scheduled to be unveiled at an event in Beijing on October 25th. With just few days to go, Xiaomi released several key details of the new handset and also confirmed some major specifications of the upcoming premium smartphone.

In the latest round, the Chinese phone maker has teased that the Mi Mix 3 will sport dual 24-megapixel selfie cameras, and a selfie-light, housed in the manual camera slider confirmed earlier this month by the company. Additionally, the Mi Mix 3’s true full screen display sans notch is shown off again in the teaser.

This development was posted on Xiaomi’s official Twitter account. A recent teaser from Xiaomi confirmed the presence of 5G connectivity and 10GB of RAM on the phone. This could make it the world’s first smartphone with so much RAM. A GIF is also teased by Xiaomi with the manual camera slider in action. Though 5G mod option has been provided by Motorola on its premium Z3 device, the 5G network is still a rarity in the mobile industry.

NDTV Gadgets in a report said that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is rumoured to run Android Pie, and sport a Samsung AMOLED display panel with a screen resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Apart from that, the handset will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 10GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

While rear camera details have not been detailed yet, both front and rear camera modules are expected to be placed on the camera slider. Interestingly, the phone will not get a motorised slider like the Oppo Find X, but instead one like the Honor Magic 2.