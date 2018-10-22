PM Modi announces police award in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s name

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an annual award in the name of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The award is for police and paramilitary forces for commendable contributions in disaster relief operations.

Four Himalayan peaks named after late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Four Himalayan peaks located near the Gangotri glacier of the Uttarkashi district have been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The peaks in question are located near the Sudarshan and Saifi peaks in Raktvan valley, and have been named Atal-1, 2, 3 and 4.

The peaks are located at 6,557m, 6,566m, 6,160m and 6,100m on the right flank of Gangotri glacier.

IFC launches $1 billion masala bond programme in US, Europe

World Bank’s lending arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has launched its $1 billion masala bond programme in the USA and Europe.

The bonds are aimed at funding the rapidly expanding investment activities of IFC in India.

Masala bonds are rupee-denominated borrowings which are issued overseas.

IFC uses masala bonds to raise rupee funds overseas and brings the proceeds to India for investment.

India’s longest river bridge to be built across Brahmaputra in North East

India’s longest river bridge will be built across the Brahmaputra river, connecting Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya.

The 19.3 km, four-lane bridge will cut road travel by 203km and will be built by 2026-27.

Currently, vehicles are forced to take a 200km detour using the Naranarayan Bridge, which is 60km upstream.

The new bridge will complete the missing link of NH127B from Assam to Meghalaya.

Green Climate Fund approves $1billion for projects in poor countries

Green Climate Fund has approved more than 1 billion dollars for 19 new projects to help developing countries tackle climate change.

Green Climate Fund is a South Korea-based UN-backed fund.

The funding that has been approved includes projects linked to geothermal energy in Indonesia, greener cities in Europe and West Asia, and protection for coastal communities in India.

