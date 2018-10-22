Those candidates appearing for the RRB Group D Level 1 exam towards the end of October 2018 can check the official RRB websites for their exam dates, venue details and admit cards. The Railway Recruitment Board released, after much postponement, the third batch of RRB exam dates and venue details for its Group D Level 1 exams.

Admit cards for the RRB Group D Level 1 exams will also be available online. However, the hall tickets or admit cards will only be put online around four days prior to the respective scheduled exam. Candidates from the SC/ST category can also download their free train pass from the same page.

How to check RRB Group D level 1 exam details

Click on this direct link to access the candidate log-in page for the RRB Group D exam. Enter your registration number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format) as well as the Captcha code and click on ‘Login’ button. Your RRB Group D exam details should be displayed, and you will be able to download or take a printout of them.

The first batch of exam details were released on September 7th and the second batch was released on October 5th. The first two batches detailed the candidates who were scheduled to give the exam until October 26th.

The third batch of the RRB exams are scheduled to be held from October 29th to December 17th, 2018. Around 2 crore candidates are expected to appear for the RRB’s Group D level 1 exams.