Hero MotoCorp has finally entered the 125cc scooter space by launching the new Destini 125. The Indian brand is quite late to the party as the scooter segment has been growing by leaps and bounds for quite some time now. The brand new scooter from Hero has been priced at Rs 54,650 for the base LX trim and at Rs 57,500 for the top-spec VX variant (both ex-showroom prices, Delhi). Hero has stuck with tradition of prioritising affordability over other factors, making the Destini 125 one of the most affordable scooters in its segment.

In terms of design and appeal, the Hero Destini 125 gets modern convenience-enhancing features such as an externally set fuel cap and a service reminder on the console. The Destini 125 has been positioned as a family scooter and gets styling elements as seen on the Duet 110. Moreover, Hero claims that this is also the first scooter in India to be equipped with a start-stop system – Hero’s patented i3S system.

Other features on the new 125cc scooter include a semi-digital instrument console, side stand indicator and a pass light switch. Mobile charger is an optional extra and it features a boot lamp for better convenience. Apart from that, India’s largest two wheeler manufacturer will also be launching the Maestro Edge 125 soon for the Indian market, which will be positioned above the Destini 125.

Powering the scooter is a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 8.7hp and 10.2Nm of peak torque. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic front fork and a monoshock unit at the back. The 10-inch alloy wheels on both ends are wrapped with tubeless tyres and anchorage is provided by drum brakes, while CBS (combined braking system) is standard.

While most scooters in the 125cc category offer disc brake at least as an option, Hero’s new offering does not – disc brakes are not available even as an option. The new Destini 125 will rival the Suzuki Access 125, the Honda Activa 125 and TVS’s only 125cc scooter, the Ntorq. However, it is the price tag where Hero beats its competition.