Royal Enfield dealers have begun accepting bookings for the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. Both bikes, which were recently launched in California, will likely hit Indian shores sometime next month. Autocar India, citing unnamed sources, is reporting that the manufacturer is aiming at an aggressive pricing with the range likely to start under Rs. 3 lakh.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, popularly referred as the ‘RE Twins’, are powered by a 648cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor, which produces 47hp at 7,250rpm and 52Nm of torque at 5,250rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch. Though reminiscent of vintage classic motorcycles, Continental GT and Interceptor, both bikes are modern machines in every sense of the word.

The bikes are equipped with a conventional telescopic fork and gas-charged twin shock absorbers. Braking is taken care of by a single 320mm disc up-front and a smaller, 240mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. The bikes also have a claimed top speed of over 160kph. The Interceptor 650 gets a 13.7-litre fuel tank while the Continental GT gets a slightly smaller 12.5-litre capacity.

Autocar India report says that a few dealers are promising deliveries in mid-December. Booking amount is reportedly set at Rs 5,000. Notably, both motorcycles are poles apart in terms of target audience. While the Interceptor 650 is styled for more comfortable and relaxed riding to aid in touring, the Continental GT 650 gets a more aggressive stance with a clip-on handlebar that inspires confidence when cornering.