Railways Recruitment Board might be declaring the result of the Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot/Technician stage 1 exam result soon, according to Indian Express. Indian Express quoting RRB official Angaraj Mohan said, “The results of Group C ALP, Technician will be declared much before Diwali, expected by the end of this month.”

The stage 1 exam for the ALP/Technician Group C positions were conducted through the months of August and September in which around 45 lakh candidates had participated. The notification for the position was released in February for 25,605 vacancies but the vacancies were increased to 64,371 position in the month of September.

The notification for the Group C and Group D positions were released together in February 2018. The Group D level 1 exam is underway from September 17th and is expected to go on until the month of December. Around 2 crore applicants have applied for the Group D positions.

The RRB Group C exam results will be released in all the regional RRB websites. The Indian Express report states that the result will be released in a PDF which will contain the names of all the selected candidates. The selected candidates will have to appear for the second stage of the recruitment process.

The list of RRB regional websites is as follows:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)