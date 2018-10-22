Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the notification for the recruitment of Grade C and D Stenographer position today, October 22nd, on its official website. The number of vacancies has not been set yet and will be decided in the due course. All interested candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in and the last day to apply for the positions is November 19th until 5 pm.

The vacancies will be for Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Central Government, including their Attached and Subordinate offices located in various States and Union Territories all over the country. The preliminary examination for these positions will be held from February 1st to February 6th.

The candidates applying for the Grade C positions must be between the ages of 18 and 30 and for Grade D positions the candidates must be between 18 and 27 years. Suitable relaxation in the upper age limit will be give for candidates from reserved categories. The candidates must have cleared the 12th exam

The candidates must undergo a computer-based exam of 200 marks for 2-hour duration. The exam will have objective-type questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. There will be a negative mark of 0.25 for all wrong answers. The candidates who qualify this exam will have to appear for a stenographer test.

Here is how to apply for the SSC Stenographer 2018 exam:

Log in to the SSC website. Click on the ‘Apply’ button and click on ‘Steno C & D’ tab. Follow the application process. Submit the application and take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification to know more information on eligibility, application process, exam pattern, reservation policy among others in this link.