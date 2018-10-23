Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Senior Teacher Grade 2 Competitive Exam 2018. The exam schedule were released at the official website of the RPSC and will be conducted from October 28th to November 2nd. All the exam detailed below being conducted for the non-TSP areas.

The exam are being conducted for 11 subjects, i.e. GK (Group A and Group B), Social Science, Maths, English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, and Urdu. The admit card for the exam will be available soon in the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Here is the detailed schedule for RPSC Sr. Teacher Grade 2 Exam 2018:

Date Subjects 28/10/2018 G.K.(Group - A) 29/10/2018 Social Science, Maths 30/10/2018 English, Punjabi, Sindhi 31/10/2018 G.K (Group - B) 01/11/2018 Hindi, Science 02/11/2018 Sanskrit, Urdu

The exam is being conducted for 8162 vacancies of teachers in the non-TSP areas. The vacancy for the TSP areas were 838 positions. The bulk of the vacancies in the non-TSP areas were for the Sanskrit subject with 1952 positions followed by 1878 for Social Sciences, 1507 for Hindi, 1128 for Science, 788 for English, and 699 for Maths. Urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi subjects have 117, 89, and 4 vacancies, respectively.