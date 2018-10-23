Canara Bank released the notification for the 800 position of Probationary Officers today, October 23rd. The candidates will have to be undergo Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance course at either Manipal Global Education Service Ltd. or NITTE Education International Pvt. Ltd. and a 3-month internship at the bank before being recruited.

The application process for the selection of candidates for PO has been initiated. All interested candidates can apply for the positions on or before November 13th. The online preliminary test is scheduled to be conducted on December 23rd and the call letter for the exam will be available after December 5th.

The candidates have to appear for an online exam and shortlisted candidates will have to undergo an interview/personality round. The PGDBF course is a residential programme for 9 months. After the successful completion of the course, candidates will be offered appointment as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The candidates are expected to pay the course fee themselves to the institute.

The candidates need to possess a graduation degree in any stream with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PWBD) or equivalent grade. The candidate must be minimum 20 years old and maximum 30 with relaxation in upper limit as per the guidelines for candidates from reserved category.

The online exam will consist of 200 questions for 200 marks and will test candidates on Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, and General Awareness. The candidates can give the exam either in English or Hindi. There is no negative marks for wrong answers.

Here is how to apply for Canara Bank PO position:

Click on the direct link to access the application website. Click on the button stating ‘Click here for New Registration’. Fulfill the registration process. Login with the credentials generated in the registration and fulfill the remainder application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully for details on exam pattern, course details, fee details, terms and conditions of the course provided by both the institutes, eligibility among others. Candidates must have basic knowledge of computer and are expected to be proficient in Hindi before the completion of the course.