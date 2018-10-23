Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released the timetable for the written exam for the recruitment of constable and fireman today, October 23rd. The exam will be conducted on November 25th in two sessions and one session on December 2nd. The admit card for the exam will be issued on November 1st.

The detailed timetable for the CSBC Constable and Fireman Recruitment is as follows:

CSBC Recruitment Timetable Date Exam Time Reporting Time 25/11/2018 10:00 am to 12:00 noon 9:00 am 25/11/2018 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm 1:00 pm 02/12/2018 10:00 am to 12:00 noon 9:00 am

The CSBC had released the notification for the recruitment on May 26th, 2018 for the positions of constable and fireman. There were a total number of 9900 vacancies for the position of constable in various departments and 1965 vacancies for fireman for Bihar Fire Services. The syllabus for the above examination can be downloaded from this link.

The written exam will be of 100 marks and will carry 100 questions. The first 50 questions will be from Hindi, English, General Awareness, and Social Issues subject. The remaining 50 questions will be divided into two equal parts. Candidates must choose two subjects out of Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Politics, and Economics and solve 25 questions in each of the selected subject.

The candidates who clear the written exam will have to appear for the physical measurement and physical endurance test, the details of which can be accessed in the official notification.