With just five days left for the global unveiling of the OnePlus 6T, the Chinese brand has announced that it will hold a Pop-up event across the world to bring in the smartphone. The OnePlus 6T India launch is scheduled for October 30th, a day after the global unveiling in New York.

The Pop-up is definitely a novel idea, and OnePlus has made the most of an awkward situation when it pushed back the launch of the 6T so as not to clash with Apple’s big event. Interested individuals can watch a live stream of the NY launch event on the official site or at this direct link on YouTube.

Hit the break for the OnePlus 6T launch live stream, which will be made live on October 29th.

The global Pop-up events will offer early access to the OnePlus 6T along with exclusive gear and goodies, OnePlus says. The events in India will be held in nine major cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur and Ahmedabad – on the 2nd of November. The Pop-up will be held at two venues each in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

It would appear that OnePlus is doing everything in its capacity to reach a wide audience. The pop-up events have also been scheduled at several cities in Europe and the Nordic region. In related news, the brand recently announced a partnership with Reliance Digital to sell its smartphones across Reliance Digital’s offline stores in multiple cities in India.

Are you ready to pop-up and meet the #OnePlus6T? Here's what you can expect when you visit a Pop-up event near you. https://t.co/AaHpZJgIeg pic.twitter.com/BPwLUxqK83 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 23, 2018

Speaking of the phone itself, a lot has already been revealed about the upcoming device. In a OnePlus forum post titled ‘The OnePlus Approach to Photography’, Pete Lau, CEO, wrote that in his lifetime he has witnessed two major shifts in photography. So OnePlus is expected to bring major upgrades in the 6T’s camera.

The forum post contains several images that have been captured by the OnePlus 6T. Lau also talked about the ability to edit images, so it would be a stretch to expect some new editing tools.

On the sidelines, OnePlus is attempting a world record with the unboxing of the OnePlus 6T. On Thursday, the 1st of November, the OnePlus community in India will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most people unboxing a phone simultaneously, the company says. This will take place at Richardson and Cruddas in Mumbai.

Interested individuals can sign up for the record attempt from October 26th using their Amazon Prime Now accounts. Users must then purchase the phone on October 31st, and set the delivery address as ‘Richardson and Cruddas, Byculla’. Those who participate in the event will get the Bullets Type-C earphones for free, an Amazon Gift Voucher worth Rs.1500 and access to OnePlus 6T a day earlier.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that OnePlus is leaving no stone unturned in its endeavour to maximize its reach. After being crowned the premium smartphone segment leader, OnePlus is surely expanding the boundaries of a product launch here in India.