Rajasthan Public Service Examination (RPSC) declared the results of Rajasthan Administrative Service and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RAS/RTS) 2018 preliminary examination today, October 24th. All the candidates who had appeared for the RAS/RTS 2018 preliminary exam that was conducted on August 5th can check the result at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Around 5 lakh candidates had applied to participate in the RAS/RTS 2018 examination, but only around 3.76 lakh candidates had appeared in 1454 centres. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The Main exam for the RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 is scheduled to be held on December 23rd and 24th. Candidates who clear the Main exam will be eligible to appear for the interview round before the final appointment.

The direct link to the RPSC RAS/RTS preliminary examination can be found in this link. The PDF document details the roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam. The document also has details of cut-off marks according to various categories and regions (TSP/non-TSP). Alternatively, candidates can check the steps mentioned below to check the result.

Here is how to check the RPSC 2018 RAS/RTS Prelim results: