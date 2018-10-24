Indian Institute of Management Common Admit Test (CAT) 2018 examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 25th, 2018, and the admit card for the examination was released today. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the CAT 2018 examination can download the admit card from iimcat.ac.in.

The application process for IIM CAT 2018 began on August 8th and the process went on until September 26th. The CAT exam will be held in test centres across 147 cities and candidates were given an option to select four test cities in order of preference. The institute handling the registration process will allot candidates’ first choice as far as possible.

Here is how to download the IIM CAT 2018 admit card:

Log in to the official IIM CAT website. Click on the Login button on the home page. Enter the User ID and password and click on ‘Login’. The admit card can be downloaded from the page which needs to be printed out.

IIM CAT exam pattern 2018

The paper will be divided into the following sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

The IIM CAT 2018 is a computer-based test of 180 minutes, with 60 minutes allotted for each of the three sections. Each correct answer is awarded 3 marks, and there are negative markings – 1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer for multiple choice questions.