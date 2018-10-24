At Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale there are more surprises in stote. The ‘small = Big’ sale at 6pm today, October 24th, brings great bundles at hugely discounted prices. At today’s sale therer are two bundles offered: the POCO F1 + Security Camera; and the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 + Mi Car Charger.

The first bundle, of the POCO F1 phone + Security Camera, will be offered at just Rs.2,699, down from the regular price of Rs.23,698, while the second bundle, of the Mi Pocket Speaker 2 + Mi Car Charger, will be made available at the cheap price of Rs.599, down from the original price of Rs.2,098. Both deals are available at Xiaomi’s Diwali with Mi sale page.

There will be just 20 units of each bundle available at Xiaomi’s October 24th 6pm sale, so make sure that you are signed in beforehand to take full advantage of the deal. As usual, Xiaomi will announce the winners of the 6pm October 24th small = Big sale on the Mi forum for India shortly after the sale has ended.