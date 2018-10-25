Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi’ mega discount promotion is not all about flash sales and big discounts. There’s also other stuff to be had. Every morning during the sale days, Xiaomi is giving away discount coupons. Interested individuals must log in at 10am during the Grab Coupons activity.

Coupons worth Rs.50, Rs.100, Rs.200 and Rs.500 are available during this period and are redeemable on accessories only on the Mi store. A minimum transaction value of Rs.600 is necessary in order to redeem the Rs.50, Rs.100 and Rs.200 coupons, while the Rs.500 coupon can only be redeemed on purchases of Rs.1,000 and up.

Apart from the Rs.1 flash sale and Xiaomi’s small = BIG sale, the Mi Store is also offering Mi Blockbuster deals this Diwali. Users can purchase the Redmi 6A, priced at Rs 5,999, with special offers, while the deal extends to other products as well. There are offers on Smart TVs as well, which include the 55-inch Mi LED TV 4 PRO, priced at Rs 49,999, the 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A PRO, priced at Rs 29,999, and the 32-inch Mi LED TV 4C PRO, priced at Rs 14,999.

Check out the official Mi forum for more on the company’s Diwali deals.