Xiaomi India is hosting its Diwali with Mi festive sale starting from tomorrow, Tuesday, October 23rd. The sale will run up to Thursday, October 25th. As expected, the sale is to be held on Mi.com, and Xiaomi is offering limited period discounts, cashback and coupons on mobiles, smart TVs and accessories this Diwali season. The Xiaomi festive season sale is slowly becoming a tradition for the Chinese company here in India.

The steal deal from Xiaomi, the Rs.1 flash sale, is also back. ‘Diwali with Mi’, as the company has cleverly tagged the sale, has limited stock offers where each day of the sale two products are available for a limited period price of Rs.1, NDTV Gadgets reports. These products are revealed only at the launch of the offer and it will be interesting to see what Xiaomi has in store for its upcoming Diwali for Mi sale. The Rs.1 flash sale will be held at 4pm IST on each day of the promotion.

In addition, the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets a Rs.2,000 price reduction for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and 6GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage model. The Redmi Y2 also gets the same discount. Notably, the premium Mi A2 will be sold for a price of Rs. 14,999 during the festive sale on Mi.com.

There is also a discount on other products such as the Mi LED TV 4A. The 43-inch model’s price has been slashed by Rs.1,000. Audio accessories such as the Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic, the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver, and the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 get discounted pricing as well during this sale season.

This year’s Xiaomi’s sale is sponsored by popular smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm. Most of the information about the deals, offers and discount is available on the official Mi site. Also, the company is continuously updating their Twitter page about new offers and deals. So, visit the official Mi site and their Twitter page to be updated about range of deals. There are also credit card offers from SBI along with cashback option from Paytm, Amazon Pay and Mobikwik on select products.

Additionally, Xiaomi has introduced a new “Cracker Ninja” interactive game, in which users can win products like the Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Mi power banks, and discount coupons. The game was made live on October 20th and will continue until 11:59pm on October 25th. A “More Likes, More Discounts” section has also been revealed, which will crowdsource likes to ascertain limited period discounts on certain products such as the Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S, and more.