The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores of the Main exam for the RRB VII Officer Scale I recruitment and Phase I online exam for Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer and Specialist) and III recruitment. These exams were conducted on September 30th and the result was declared on September 17th. Candidates can check their IBPS RRB scores at ibps.in.

IBPS had released the notification for 10,190 vacancies on June 21st for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII for the positions of Officer scale I, II, III, and Office Assistant. There were 5,549 vacancies for Office Assistant, 3,312 vacancies for Officer Scale I. The remaining of the 10,190 vacancies were for Officer Scale II and III.

Here is how to check IBPS RRB VII Scores:

1. Log in to the IBPS’s official website.

2. Click on the sliding ticker link for IBPS officer scale I, II, and III exam scores on the home page.

3. Click on the link for result for Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II (GBO), Officer Scale II Specialist and Officer Scale III scores.

3. Enter your registration number and password/date of birth and click on ‘Login’.

4. Your IBPS RRB VI scores will be displayed and can be printed out.

The candidates who have cleared this round for the Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III have to appear for an interview before finally getting the appointment. The details of interview round will be made available within a few days on the official IBPS website. The result of Office Assistant which was part of the recruitment notification is expected soon.