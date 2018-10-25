Today is the last day of the Xiaomi ‘Diwali with Mi’ mega sale, where massive discounts, cash backs and other deals are being offered. Apart from the regular stuff on discount, don’t miss today’s 4pm Rs.1 sale which features a 49-inch TV and the Mi A2. In the October 25th 6pm ‘small = Big’ sale, there’s a backpack and an air purifier to be had.

The most watched category during Xiaomi’s sale is the Rs.1 flash sale. Today, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro and the Mi A2 will each be available at the unbelievable price of just Rs.1, starting at 4 pm. There are only 5 units of the TV and 10 units of the phone available at this price, so be sure to get in immediately when the sale goes live at 4pm today. To do that, it is advised to be logged in beforehand with your payment information and other personal details kept ready for the purchase.

In today’s 6pm small = Big sale, Xiaomi is giving away a backpack bundle and an air purifier bundle. The former comprises of the Mi Casual Backpack and the Mi Earphones Basic for a price of Rs.349, down from the regular price of Rs.1,248. The latter bundle consists of the Mi Air Purifier 2S and a Filter for Rs.2,499, down from the original price of Rs.11,998.

In addition to the day-specific deals, Xiaomi is also offering a range of deals on other products. For instance, the company has a flat Rs.2,000 discount on its mid-range smartphones, which include the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2 and Mi A2. Additionally, there are Rs. 50, 100 and 300 discounts on the Mi earphones basic, Mi Powerbank 2i and Mi Band-HRX edition, respectively.