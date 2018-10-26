The Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) issued the notification for the ICAR NET-II 2018 examination on Thursday, October 25th. The application process for the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) National Eligibility Test (NET) II 2018 will begin from November 9th and the last day to apply for the same will be November 29th. Candidates can access the notification at asrb.org.in

ASRB is conducted to determine the eligibility for the position of Lecturer/Assistant Professor in the state agricultural universities and other agricultural universities. Candidates who qualify in the exam can apply for the above positions at agricultural universities.

The ICAR NET-II examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 27th to December 31st but the schedule might be extended to January depending on the number of applicants. The exam will be done in an online mode and will be conducted at 34 centres throughout the country.

Candidates interested in applying for the ASRB ICAR NET-II 2018 should be above the age of 21 and should have a master’s degree in the subject they want to apply. The syllabus for the NET-II 2018 exam can be accessed in this link.

Candidates can access the official notification to get more information on eligibility, exam centres, approved disciplines and their eligibility qualification, important dates, application process among other information in this link.