The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) is expected to release the answer keys for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Paper II and Paper III recruitment exams soon. The TGT exam Paper I which is a common paper with PGT Paper I answer keys have been released in the second week of October.

TREIRB had conducted the PGT exam Paper II and III from September 28th to October 8th and Paper I, which is a common paper for both PGT and TGT, was conducted on October 6th. The answer keys for all the PGT paper II and III and Paper I for PGT/TGT have been released and the candidates were expected to submit their objections against the answers before October 16th.

The TGT answer keys, when released, will be available at treirb.org. Candidates can also click on this direct link to access the answer keys when released. The candidates will also be able to download the question booklet along with the answer keys.

If candidates have any objections against the answers, they can log in with their credentials and submit the objection, the details of which will be released along with the TGT answer keys.

The TREIRB exam is being conducted to fill 1972 vacancies for Post-Graduate Teacher and 960 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher. The detailed exam pattern and syllabus can be accessed the official notification for TGT and PGT.