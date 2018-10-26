National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2018 examination. The exam will begin on December 18th and will end on 22nd and will be conducted in two shifts. The exact date and shift in which a candidate needs to be present for the exam will be conveyed in the admit card.

Here is the brief schedule of the UGC NET December 2018 exam:

Date Shift 1 Shift 2 18/12/2018 9.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. 2.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. 19/12/2018 9.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. 2.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. 20/12/2018 9.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. 2.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. 21/12/2018 9.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. 2.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m. 22/12/2018 9.30 a.m. – 1.00 p.m. 2.30 p.m. to 6.00 p.m.

The admit card for the UGC NET December 2018 exam will be issued on November 19th. The notification stated that in case of discrepancy in the admit card, the candidates are supposed to contact the helpline between 10 am to 5 pm before November 25th. The candidates still will be appearing with the downloaded admit card but the agency will make the correction in the record later.

UGC NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the role of JRF or assistant professor. Candidates who apply for the role of junior research fellowship or JRF should not be over 30 years old with a relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates. This is the first time the UGC NET exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after it took over the role from the CBSE.