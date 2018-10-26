The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) today released the first set of admit cards for candidates who are scheduled to give the Group D Level 1 exam from October 29th. The RRB has been conducting the examination in multiple sittings that from September 17th. Candidates can visit the RRB’s regional website to download their Group D admit card.

The exam date and venue details for candidates scheduled for the Group D level 1 exam after October 26th was released on October 20th after multiple postponements. The details for all the candidates scheduled until December 17th is available in the RRB website.

How to download RRB Group D 2018 exam admit card

Here’s the direct link to visit the candidates login page Enter your user ID and Date of birth and click on ‘Login’ Your admit card will be made available and can be downloaded. The page will also detail the exam centre date and city details. SC/ST candidates can download their railways pass from the login page.

RRB has reportedly received around 2 crore application for Group D positions. The vacancy notification for around 62 thousand Group D positions was released in February along with around 25,500 Group C positions. The level 1 exam for Group C positions were held in the months of August and September in 11 sittings and around 45 lakh candidates had participated in the exam.