The Uttar Pradesh State Subordinate Services Commission (UPSSSC) released a notification for 1477 positions of engineers on October 26th. The website has not been updated but multiple reports confirm the release of the notification. The application process will start from October 30th at upsssc.gov.in. The last day to apply will be November 30th.

The vacancies are available for the following positions, according to Jagran Josh:

Sub Junior Engineer Civil/Mechanical: 148

Sub Junior Engineer Civil: 982

Sub Junior Engineer: 111

Sub Junior Engineer Mudran Overseer: 06

Sub Junior Engineer Electrical: 07

Sub Junior Engineer Agricultural Engineering: 129

Sub Junior Doordarshan Engineer: 01

Sub Junior Engineer Automobile: 01

Electrical Junior Engineer: 07

Electrical and Mechanical Foreman group-1: 03

Sub Junior Engineer Mechanical-35

Sub Junior Engineer: 43

Computer: 04

The minimum qualification for the positions is diploma in engineering with some work experience, the details of which will be available in the notification. The notification will also detail other eligibility criteria.

The official notification will be available on the website on October 30th and the application process will begin on the same day. Candidates can access the notification at upsssc.gov.in for more details on eligibility, exam pattern, important dates, reservation policy among others.