West Bengal Postal Circle released the vacancies of 266 positions of Mailguard and Postman on their official website. The application process started on October 25th and the last day to apply for these positions is November 24th. Interested candidates can apply at westbengalpost.gov.in. The position is also open for differently-abled people, the details of which can be accessed in the notification.

The West Bengal Police Circle includes the state of West Bengal and Sikkim and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar, and all the positions are in these three regions. Candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 27 years with relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

The minimum qualification is 12th exam pass with knowledge of local language and the candidate should have studied the local language at least until 10th class. Knowledge of computer is also essential.

The examination will include an online exam testing the aptitude of the candidate on General Knowledge, Mathematics, English, and Regional Languages and will be for 100 marks. The details syllabus can be accessed in the official notification.

Here is how to apply for the West Bengal Post Circle Recruitment:

Click on the direct link for application page. Click on the button for registration and fulfill the registration process. Log in with the credentials for completing the remaining application process. Submitted application can be printed out for future reference.

The official notification can be accessed in the website or at this link which has all the details of eligibility, exam pattern, syllabus, reservation criteria, concessions of differently-abled people among others.