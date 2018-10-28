The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) is probably, as reported earlier, not declaring the result of Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot/Technician stage 1 on October 30th. According to the Indian Express, now the RRB will be declaring the result probably on November 5th. Official Angaraj Mohan said to Indian Express, “The scrutiny process will take some time, but the board will declare the results before Diwali, any day on the second week of November.”

Around 45 lakh candidates attended the stage 1 exam for the RRB ALP/Technician Group C exams, which were conducted through the months of August and September this year. The notification for the position was released in February 2018 for 25,605 vacancies, but the vacancies were increased to 64,371 in the month of September.

The RRB Group C exam results will be released in all the regional RRB websites. These selected candidates will then have to appear for a second stage of the recruitment process.

The list of RRB regional websites is as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The notification for the RRB Group C and Group D positions were released together in February 2018. The Group D level 1 exam is underway; it began on September 17th and will go on in the month of December. Around 2 crore applicants have applied for the RRB’s Group D positions.