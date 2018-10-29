Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued vacancies for multiple positions for various ministries and government departments. These vacancies include the positions of Assistant Agricultural Marketing Advisers, Economic Officer, Assistant Directors (Cost), and Senior Artists. All the interested candidates can check the notification at upsc.gov.in and apply at upsconline.nic.in. The last day to apply for these positions is November 15th, 2018.

The vacancy details are as follows

Positions Number of Vacancies Ministry/Department Assistant Agricultural Marketing Adviser (Group-I) 5 Directorate of Marketing & Inspection, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Economic Officer 1 Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Assistant Director (Cost) 10 Office of Chief Adviser Cost, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance Senior Artist 5 Bureau of Outreach & Communication erstwhile Directorate of Advertising & Visual Publicity, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Here is how to apply for the UPSC positions:

Log in to official UPSC online recruitment website (upsconline.nic.in). Click on ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for Various Recruitment Posts’. New users should click on ‘New Registration’. If you’re already registered, click ‘Apply Now’ against the relevant post.

Above positions might be suitable/reserved for differently-abled people, and candidates can get the details in the official notification. The notification also details the policy of reservation , desirable experience/qualification, application process among other details. One can access the notification by visiting the official UPSC website (upsc.nic.in) and click on ‘Advertisement No.20 – 2018’ in ‘What’s New’ section.