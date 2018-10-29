Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. Who among the following constitute the National Development Council?

I. The Prime Minister

II. The Chairman, Finance Commission

III. Ministers of Union Cabinet

IV. Chief Minister of the States

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(A) I, II, and III only

(B) I, III, and IV only

(C) II and IV only

(D) I, II, III, and IV

Ans: B

2. Economic growth in country X will necessary have to occur if:

(A) there is technical progress in world economy

(B) there is population growth in X

(C) there is capital formation in X

(D) the volume of trade grows in the world economy

Ans: C

3. The national income of a country for a given period is equal to the:

(A) total value of the goods and services produced by the nationals

(B) sum of total consumption and investment expenditure

(C) sum of personal income of all individuals

(D) money value of final goods and services produced

Ans: D

4. Which of the following grants/grant direct credit assistance to rural households?

I. Regional Rural Banks

II. National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development

III. Land Development Banks

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(A) I and II

(B) II only

(C) I and III only

(D) I, II, and III

Ans: C

5. Rainbow is produced when sunlight falls on drops of rain. Which of the following physical phenomena are responsible for this?

I. Dispersion

II. Refraction

III. Internal reflection

(A) I and II only

(B) II and III only

(C) I and III only

(D) I, II, and III

Ans: D

6. Consider the following phenomena:

I. Size of the sun at dusk

II. Colour of the sun at dawn

III. Moon being visible at dawn

IV. Twinkle of stars in the sky

V. Polestar being visible in the sky

Which of the above are optical illusions?

(A) I, II, and III

(B) III, IV, and V

(C) I, II, and IV

(D) II, III, and V

Ans: C

CSAT

7. Fruits stored in a cold chamber exhibit longer storage life because:

(A) exposure to sunlight is prevented

(B) concentration of carbon dioxide is increased

(C) rate of respiration is decreased

(D) there is an increase in humidity

Ans: C

8. Consider the following three statements:

I. Only students can participate in the race.

II. Some participants in the race are girls.

III. All girl participants in the race are invited for coaching.

Which of the following conclusions can be drawn?

(A) All participants in the race are invited for coaching.

(B) All students are invited for coaching.

(C) All participants in the race are students.

(D) None of the other statements are correct.

Ans: C

9. Three persons start walking together and their steps measure 40 cm, 42 cm, and 45 cm respectively. What is the minimum distance each should walk so that each can cover the same distance in complete steps?

(A) 25 m 20 cm

(B) 50 m 40 cm

(C) 75 m 60 cm

(D) 100 m 80 cm

Ans: A

10. A village has a population of 4000 and requires 150 litres of water per head per day. It has a tank measuring 20 m x 15 m x 6 m. The water of this tank will last for:

(A) 2 days

(B) 3 days

(C) 4 days

(D) 5 days