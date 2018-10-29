Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka, released the provisional timetable for the 2nd Pre-University Class 2019 examination on October 29th, 2018. The PUC II will begin on March 1st and will go on until March 18th. The timetable is provisional in nature and the Department has invited objections, if any, from the students.

Students can submit the objection against the II PUC 2019 to the Joint Director (Exam) on or before November 28th. Once the Department evaluates all the objections and makes necessary changes if needed, it will release the final version of the timetable.

The first exam will be either History, Physics, or Basic Maths and the last exam is English which will be conducted on March 18th. Times of India reports that the examination will be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. The detailed examination schedule is as follows: