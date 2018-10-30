Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released vacancies for 51 positions of Assistants on October 30th. All interested candidates can apply for the positions at BPSC’s official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in from tomorrow, October 31st. The last day to register for the examination is November 20th and the last day to apply for the position is November 30th.

Candidates need to be graduate from any stream to be eligible to apply for the Assistant position at BPSC. The minimum age for candidates to be eligible to apply is 21 years and the maximum age is 37 with relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories.

The recruitment process will involve two stages. The first stage will be the preliminary stage which will test candidates on General Awareness (50 questions), General Science and Mathematics (50 questions), and Reasoning Ability (50 questions). The total duration of the exam will 2 hours and 15 minutes and can be given either in Hindi or English languages.

The second stage of the exam is for candidates who clear the first stage. The Main examination which will involve two papers. The first paper will be on Hindi language which will have 100 questions and candidates have to score 30% to clear the exam. The paper is qualifying in nature and will not get added to assess merit list. The second paper is on General Awareness and Aptitude with 100 questions. Both the papers will be for 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Here is how to apply for the BPSC Assistant position 2018:

Log in the BPSC website. Click on the Apply Online button on the left panel. Click on Online Registration button on the home page. Follow the registration process. Log-in credentials will get generated which candidates can use to login and generate the payment link. The payment link will be generated next day which can be used to pay online for the exam. A application link will get generated one day after the payment which can be used to apply for the BPSC position.

The last day to pay the application fee for the BPSC Assistant position is November 23rd. Candidates can access the detailed syllabus, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, reservation policy among other information in the official advertisement at this link.