The IBPS PO Prelim exam results will be released today evening, as per the official website. The main IBPS website has been updated with a scrolling notification that reads, “Click here to view Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Exam for CRP PO/MTs-VIII.” However, the link redirects to the Online Preliminary Exam Result Status which displays the message: “Status display will start by late evening today.”

Those who have appeared for the IBPS PO Prelim exam can check back in the evening to view their results. Just yesterday there was confirmation from an official that the IBPS would be releasing the results of the PO Prelim exam on October 30th or 31st.

How to check IBPS PO Prelim result

Log on to the official IBPS website. Click on the scrolling message that points to the PO Prelim results. Alternatively, click on the CRP PO/MT button or tab on the left side of the website. Then click on the link for Probation Officers / Management Trainees VIII, and then on the link for the results. This is the direct link to check the IBPS PO Prelim results.

In August this year, the IBPS released a notification for the recruitment of 4,102 bank probationary officers across 20 participating banks. The IBPS PO Main exam is scheduled for November 18th, and the Main exam results are expected to be declared in December this year.