At the special event in New York, Apple finally rolled out a much awaited refresh to its iPad Pro range of premium tablets. The new iPad Pro gets an all-screen design that comes in two 11-inch and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina displays to the edges. Notably it also integrates Face ID for the first time clubbed with A12X Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine that outperforms most PC laptops, Apple claims.

The Apple Pencil gets a makeover as well. It magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro and wirelessly charges at the same time. There’s also a new touch sensor built on to the second-generation Apple Pencil, which can detect taps, introducing an entirely new way to interact within apps. Apart from that, a new Smart Keyboard Folio was introduced as well.

iPad Pro (2018) price in India

Both the iPad Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch variants will be sold in 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. In India, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs. 71,900, while the bigger model will retail starting at Rs. 89,900. But, India is not amongst the first wave of launch countries; instead, Apple has said it will launch the tablets in the country “later this year”. However, the iPad Pro pre-orders in the US start today (and 40 other countries and regions), October 30th, with availability from November 7th.

iPad new feature and specifications

iPad Pro features edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with rounded corners. Apple says that the ProMotion technology on board automatically adjusts the display refresh rate up to 120Hz for ultra-smooth scrolling and incredible responsiveness on iPad Pro. Moreover there’s been sizeable reduction the volume 12.9-inch pad and both models are just 5.9 mm thin apparently the thinnest iPad design ever.

Speaking of the heart of the matter which is the chipset, A12X Bionic makes even the most demanding computing tasks like editing photos or creating 3D models faster and more responsive, Apple says. The eight-core A12X Bionic features four performance cores and four efficiency cores for up to 35 percent faster single-core performance and a new performance controller for simultaneous use of all eight cores for an up to 90 percent boost during multi-threaded tasks. Also the Neural Engine is designed to deliver improved performance.

As mentioned earlier, for the first time Face ID has been introduced on iPads. Apart from being used to securely unlock iPad Pro, it can enable Apple Pay in apps and online and allow users to easily gain access to secure apps. And lastly the iOS 12 brings new gestures to iPad that are already familiar to iPhone X and iPhone XS users including tap to wake and swiping to go home, access Control Center and for multitasking.