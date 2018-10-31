The Tata Harrier SUV had been in the news for a while now, having previously been seen in concept form, in the form of spy pictures, and even in official illustrations. But today Tata Motors finally revealed the very first images of the production version of the Tata Harrier. The SUV is set to go on sale in January 2019.

Autocar India, in a report, said that Harrier stays true to the look of the H5X concept from the 2018 Auto Expo where the model was previewed. Up front, we can see the slit-like headlights, which could be LED units. Then there’s a uniquely styled grille not seen yet on other utility vehicles from Tata Motors. Could this be a hint that changes in the Tata line are incoming?

The report further adds that Harrier is the first model to be designed to Tata’s new Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. One of the highlights of this design philosophy is the prominent, three-dimensional ‘humanity line’. The ‘tri-arrow’ pattern that is an integral element of the styling package is also seen on the light and fog lamp enclosures lower down on the front bumper.

Stay tuned to our website: (https://t.co/9bTMExaBAw) for further updates about the Harrier. Do follow our social media handles as well, to know more! (2/2) — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 31, 2018

In terms of the look and the feel, there’s a lot of cladding at the base of the doors, while the exaggerated wheel arches give the Harrier visual mass. The tail-lights are sleek and flow with the design. They are linked by a blackened element at the rear. A spoiler atop the windscreen and the cladding looks neatly executed.

Though Tata Motors has not released photos of the final model’s cabin yet, clutter-free and practical interiors are expected owing to the Impact Design 2.0. The Harrier will be a five-seater, though a seven-seat version with a different moniker is also in the works.

The Harrier will go on sale with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and will be available with the option of 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. Bookings for the Harrier are already open, and the official launch will take place by mid-January 2019. Citing an internal communication note from Tata Motors, the report claimed that the Harrier’s on-road price is likely to range between Rs. 16-21 lakh.