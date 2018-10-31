Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Select the related word/letters/numbers from the given alternatives:

6 : 42 :: 12 : ?

(A) 48

(B) 72

(C) 60

(D) 84

Ans: D

2. From the given words, select the word which cannot be formed using the letters of the given word.

ALTERNATIVES

(A) ALTER

(B) NATIVE

(C) TEN

(D) NATIONAL

Ans: D

3. If + means division, - means multiplication, ‘÷’ means subtraction, x means addition, and < means less than, then which of the following is false ?

(A) (10+2)÷7 < (10÷7)+2

(B) (10-7)x2 < (10x2)-7

(C) (10X7)-2 < (10-2)x7

(D) (10÷2)+7 < (10+7)x2

Ans: C

General awareness

4. Silver gets corroded due to ________________ in air.

(A) Oxygen

(B) Hydrogen Sulphide

(C) Carbon dioxide

(D) Nitrogen

Ans: B

5. Which of the following fibres is considered as the strongest natural fibre?

(A) Cotton

(B) Jute

(C) Wool

(D) Silk

Ans: D

6. ‘Residex’ is associated with :

(A) Share prices

(B) Price inflation

(C) Mutual fund prices

(D) Land prices

Ans: D

English

7. Out of the four alternatives, choose the word which best expresses the meaning of the given word.

DECIMATED

(A) CAPTURED

(B) DESTROYED

(C) DAMAGED

(D) WORRIED

Ans: B

8. In the following question, one part of the sentence may have an error. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and click the button corresponding to it. If the sentence is free from error, click the “No error” option.

His father is disgusted(A)/against him for his(B)/addiction to drink.(C)/No Error(D)

(A) A

(B) B

(C) C

(D) D

Ans: B

Mathematics

9. A can do a piece of work in 18 days. He worked at it for 12 days and B finished the remaining work in 8 days. B alone can do the whole work in:

(A) 16 days

(B) 24 days

(C) 28 days

(D) 29 days

Ans: B

10. If a = 2 , b = -3 then the value of 27 a^3 - 54ba^2 + 36 ab^2 - 8b^3 is:

(A) 1562

(B) 1616

(C) 1676

(D) 1728