The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card 2018 has been released. Those who are appearing for the 2018 UPTET exam can now download their admit card from the official website of the UP basic education board, upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

However, the website seems to be unavailable at the moment, but candidates looking to download their UPTET admit card 2018 can frequently check back on the official website for access to the TET admit card.

How to download UPTET admit card 2018

Visit the official website of the UP education board. Look for and click on the link for the admit card. Alternatively, click on this direct link for the UPTET admit card 2018. Enter your registration number and click on proceed to get access to your admit card.

The UPTET 2018 examination is scheduled to be held on November 18th. This year around 17.80 lakh aspiring teachers have registered for the exam.