The IBPS PO Prelim exam results have been released today, October 31st, on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary exam can check their result online now.

In fact, confirmation about the IBPS PO Prelim result date came just yesterday, from an official. The official reportedly confirmed that the IBPS would be releasing the results of the PO Prelim exam on October 30th or 31st. And now candidates can check their IBPS PO prelim exam results.

How to check IBPS PO Prelim result

Log on to the official IBPS website. Click on the CRP PO/MT button or tab on a panel on the left side of the website. Click on the link for Probation Officers / Management Trainees VIII, and then on the link for the results. Alternatively, click on this direct link to check the IBPS PO Prelim results 2018. Enter your login credentials to access the IBPS PO prelim results.

In August this year, the IBPS released a notification for the recruitment of 4,102 bank probationary officers across 20 participating banks. The IBPS PO Main exam is scheduled for November 18th, and the Main exam results are expected to be declared in December this year.