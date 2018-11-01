Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) began the application process for the Uttar Pradesh University Service Assistant Registrar Examination from October 30th. The total number of vacancies is 20 for the above-mention position. All interested candidates can apply at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last day for online deposition of examination fee is November 27th and the last day to submit the application form is November 30th.

Interested candidates must be graduate from any stream and must be between the ages of 30 and 45 years for general candidates with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

Apart from educational qualification, candidates must also have a ‘working experience of minimum 07 years in any Govt. office or office of University with which the knowledge of Hindi and English drafting and Accounts Rules are essential.’

The candidates must go through two rounds of recruitment process, the first stage being an online examination and there will be an interview in the second stage. Document verification will be done at the time of the interview. The exact dates and venue of the examination will be informed later in the admit card.

Here is how to apply for the UPPSC UP University 2018 position:

Log in to the UPPSC website. Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’ link under the above recruitment. Click on ‘Apply’ Click on ‘Registration’ button and follow the registration process. Once registration is done, a link for payment will get generated next day which can be used to pay the application fees. After application fee is paid, application link will be sent to the email ID which can be used to fulfill the remaining application process.

Candidates can access the notification for the recruitment to get more details on application process, eligibility, examination details, reservation policy among others in this link.