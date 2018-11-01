The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) has released the answer keys for the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Paper II and Paper III recruitment exams on Wednesday, October 31st. The TGT exam Paper I answer keys were released with PGT answer keys on October 11th as Paper I was common for both PGT and TGT.

The TGT answer keys can be accessed either at treirb.org or candidates can click on this direct link to access the answer keys. The candidates can download the question booklet for all the paper at this link.

TREIRB had conducted the TGT exam Paper II and III from October 11th to October 24th and Paper I was conducted on October 6th. Candidates can submit objection for the answers on the answer keys for TGT before 5:00 pm of November 4th. Candidates need to log in with their credentials at this link to register the objection.

The TREIRB exam is being conducted to fill 1972 vacancies for Post-Graduate Teacher and 960 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher. The detailed exam pattern and syllabus can be accessed the official notification for TGT and PGT.