Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released the admit card for the written exam for the recruitment of constable in Bihar Police and Fireman in Bihar Fire Service 2018. The admit card was expected to be released on November 1st but was released on October 29th. All candidates who are supposed to appear for the exam can access the admit card csbc.bih.nic.in.

The detailed timetable for the CSBC Constable and Fireman Recruitment is as follows:

CSBC Timetable Date Exam Time Reporting Time 25/11/2018 10:00 am to 12:00 noon 9:00 am 25/11/2018 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm 1:00 pm 02/12/2018 10:00 am to 12:00 noon 9:00 am

The CSBC had released the notification for the recruitment of 9900 vacancies for constable and 1965 vacancies for fireman on May 26th, 2018. The syllabus for the above examination can be downloaded from this link.

Here is how to download the CSBC Constable and Fireman admit card:

Log in to the CSBC website, Click on the link for admit card for the constable/fireman recruitment. Select a server and feed in the necessary details. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The written exam will be of 100 marks and will carry 100 questions. The first 50 questions will be from Hindi, English, General Awareness, and Social Issues subject. The remaining 50 questions will be divided into two equal parts. Candidates must choose two subjects out of Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Geography, Politics, and Economics and solve 25 questions in each of the selected subject.

The candidates who clear the written exam will have to appear for the physical measurement and physical endurance test, the details of which can be accessed in the official notification.