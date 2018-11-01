National Testing Agency (NTA) began the registration process for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2019 for undergraduates on the official website from today, November 1st. All candidates interested in appearing for the NEET 2019 exam can apply at ntaneet.nic.in. The last day to apply for the exam is November 30th and the last day to pay the application fees is December 1st.

Here are all the important dates for NEET 2019:

Activity Date Application Begins November 1st, 2018 Last day for Application November 30th, 2018 Last day to pay the application fees December 1st Correction in Application Form January 14th, 2019 to January 30th, 2019 NEET 2019 Admit Card Release April 15th, 2019 NEET 2019 exam May 5th, 2019 (2 pm to 5 pm) NEET 2019 answer keys To be announced later NEET 2019 result June 5th, 2019

NEET is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

Here is how to apply for NEET 2019:

Visit the NTA NEET’s official website. Click on the button saying ‘Fill Application Form’. Read the instructions carefully, confirm the understanding, and click on the button to proceed. Fulfill the application process and submit the application. Pay the requisite fees. Print out of the final application can be taken for future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification for the NEET 2019 to know more information on eligibility, exam pattern, reservation policy, details for overseas candidates, counselling process among others in this link.