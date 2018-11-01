Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) released the admit card for the Probationary Officer/Management Trainee VIII Main examination today, November 1st. All candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can download the call letter or admit card for the Main examination from the IBPS website, ibps.in.

IBPS will conduct the PO/MT Main examination on November 18th. The admit card will be available until November 18th for download,. The result of the preliminary exam was declared on October 31st.

Here is how to download the IBPS PO/MT Call Letter:

Log in to the IBPS website. Click on the sliding notice for IBPS PO/MT call letter. Click on the link to download the IBPS PO/MT Main exam call letter. Enter the log-in credentials. The Call Letter will be displayed, which can be downloaded and printed out.

The Main exam will test candidates on Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General Awareness with stress on Economic and Banking Awareness, English Language, Data Analysis and Interpretation, and two question on English language letter writing and essay writing.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 4,102 positions for 20 participating banks. The notification was released in August of this year and the preliminary exam was conducted on October 13th, 14th, 20th and 21st.