‘Soura Jalanidhi’ scheme launched in Odisha for solar energy farm irrigation

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has launched the Soura Jalanidhi scheme which aims to increase use of solar energy for helping farmers in irrigating their land.

The scheme uses a solar pump irrigation system from dug wells.

Under the scheme, 5,000 solar pumps will be given to Odisha farmers at a subsidy of 90 percent to irrigate 2,500 acres of land.

India conducts successful night trial of nuclear-capable Agni-I missile

India successfully conducted a night trial of the indigenously developed nuclear-capable Agni-I ballistic missile off.

The surface-to-surface missile test was test-fired as part of a user-trial from the Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast.

Odisha’s Jharsuguda Airport to be renamed ‘Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda’

The Union Cabinet has approved the renaming of Jharsuguda Airport, Odisha, to “Veer Surendra Sai Airport, Jharsuguda”.

Veer Surendra Sai was a freedom fighter from Odisha.

Senior IPS officer S S Deswal appointed ITBP chief

Senior IPS officer S S Deswal has been appointed the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

He took charge from Shri R K Pachnanda, the outgoing DG of ITBP.

Deswal will hold the additional charge of the post of DG, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Pankaj Advani becomes first Indian to win Asian Snooker Tour title

Pankaj Advani has become the first Indian to win the Asian Snooker Tour title.

Nineteen-time world champion Advani won the second leg of the Asian Snooker Tour in Jinan, China.

He beat China’s Ju Reti 6-1 in the final to claim the crown.

