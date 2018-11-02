Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. The Caparo Group has won the International Business of the Year award 2014 at the Asian Business Awards Midiands in Birmingham. The group is founded by leading NRI industrialist:

(A) SP Singh Oberoi

(B) Sri Chand Hinduja

(C) Gopichand Hinduja

(D) Lord Swaraj Paul

(E) Lakshmi Mittal

Ans: D

2. National Institute of Bank Management is the institute meant for….

(A) Providing Management personnel to the Banks

(B) Training of bank employees in Banking

(C) Providing consultancy on best practices in Bank Management

(D) Recruitment of Bank Employees at all levels

(E) All those given as options

Ans: E

3. A cheque bearing the date earlier than the date of submission to the banks is known as:

(A) Bearer Cheque

(B) State Cheque

(C) State Cheque

(D) Post-Dated Cheque

(E) End Dated Cheque

Ans: D

Quantitative aptitude

4. 5544 + 6767 – 3443 = ?

(A) 8860

(B) 8888

(C) 8866

(D) 8868

(E) None of the other options

Ans: D

5. 12% of 150 + 62% of 800 = ?

(A) 516

(B) 518

(C) 515

(D) 514

(E) None of the other options

Ans: D

6. What is the least number that can be added to 5300 to make it a perfect square?

(A) 25

(B) 33

(C) 29

(D) 36

(E) None of the others

Ans: C

7. Keol scored 49 marks in English. 37 marks in Science. 45 marks in Mathematics. 53 marks in Hindi and 55 marks in Social Studies. The maximum marks a student can score in each subject is 70. How much approximate percentage did Koel get in this exam?

(A) 53

(B) 79

(C) 68

(D) 73

(E) 88

Ans: C

Reasoning

8. In a certain code language CROWNED is written as PSDVEFO. How will STREAMS be written in the same code?

(A) SITDBNT

(B) TUSDTNB

(C) SUTFTNB

(D) QSRDTNB

(E) None of the other options

Ans: E

9. Four of the following five are alike in a certain way and so form a group. Which is the one that does not belong to that group?

(A) Silk

(B) Nylon

(C) Jute

(D) Cotton

(E) Wool

Ans: B

10. Among H, J, K and L, each having different heights. K is taller than L and H, J is not the shortest. Who amongst them is the tallest?

(A) J

(B) K

(C) H

(D) Cannot be determined

(E) None of the other options