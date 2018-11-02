Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) released the list of candidates eligible for the physical measurement test for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Technical) position today, November 2nd. Along with the result, the Board also released the final answer keys and cut-off marks for the PMT. Candidates can check all the above details at the official website, tnusrbonline.org.

The Board had released the notification for the recruitment of 309 SI (Technical) positions on July 11th and the application process went on until August 10th. The preliminary exam had been conducted on the month of September.

All candidates can log in to the the official website of TNUSRB, tnusrbonline.org, to access the result for Departmental Quota and Open Quota separately, cut-off marks, and final answer keys. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link for Final Answer Keys, Cut-off Marks, and Result for Departmental Quota and Open Seats.

The successful candidates are eligible for Physical Measurement Test (PMT, the details of which will be available later on the official website. Along with the PMT, document verification will also be done. Successful candidates will then be called for viva-voce which will be the final stage of the recruitment before the final result and appointment. The details of PMT can be accessed in the official notification.