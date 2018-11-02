Life Insurance Corporation Housing has released the list of candidates selected for the Interview round for the position of Assistants, Associates, and Assistant Managers. All the candidates who had appeared for the LIC Housing exam and expecting the results can check the official website, lichousing.com.

The Corporation apart from releasing the list of candidates has also released the admit card for the candidates who are eligible to appear for the interview round. The admit cards are available on the official website.

Candidates can visit the LIC Housing’s official website to access the details or click on the direct link for the list of candidates selected for interview for Assistants, Associates, and Assistant Managers.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the candidate log in page to download the call letter for the interview round. The call letter will be available until November 12th. The exact time and venue of the Interview will be mentioned in the call letter.

LIC Housing had released the recruitment notification for the recruitment of 150 Assistants, 50 Associates, and 150 Assistant Managers on August 21st and the preliminary examination for all the above positions were conducted in October. Candidates who clear the interview round will have to go through a medical examination before the appointment. The detailed notification for the position can be accessed in this link.